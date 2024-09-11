SOLVE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.12 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $445,733.76 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000761 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

