SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1.6% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.12. 8,250,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 45,794,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,921,285 shares of company stock worth $135,057,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

