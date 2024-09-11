Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.30 and last traded at $109.33. 680,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,592,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.27.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $162,121.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,045.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 510,098 shares of company stock valued at $63,102,307. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

