Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.78

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and traded as high as $23.63. Smiths Group shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 4,505 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Smiths Group

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Smiths Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.