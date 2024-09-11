Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $96.11

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.11 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 99.55 ($1.30). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 98.70 ($1.29), with a volume of 1,564,040 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 102 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Get Our Latest Report on Sirius Real Estate
Sirius Real Estate Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Sirius Real Estate
In other news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,972.22 ($6,502.18). Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Sirius Real Estate Company Profile
Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sirius Real Estate
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.