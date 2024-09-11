Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Boosted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Shopify by 214.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

Shopify Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of -400.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

