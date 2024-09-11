Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.48

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.48 and last traded at $141.16, with a volume of 62496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEZL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $775.21 million and a P/E ratio of 62.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $123,424.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,412.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $123,424.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,412.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,809 shares of company stock valued at $21,193,248. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 1st quarter worth about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

