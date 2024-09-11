Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,528,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 208,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.