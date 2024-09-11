Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,389,000 after buying an additional 1,616,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.