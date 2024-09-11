Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 656,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 166,830 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 59,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Prologis Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.