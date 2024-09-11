Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 18,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28,508.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 4.4 %

GS opened at $467.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

