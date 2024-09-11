Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009369 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,413.90 or 0.99962427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041196 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

