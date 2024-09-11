Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

