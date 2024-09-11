Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,734,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

