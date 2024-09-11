Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $47.29, but opened at $45.29. Samsara shares last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 1,806,662 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Samsara Stock Down 7.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

