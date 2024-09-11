SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0210

SALT (SALT) traded up 51.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 45.7% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $0.89 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,374.36 or 1.00135377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01385019 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.