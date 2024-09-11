Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $249.27 and last traded at $247.31. 851,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,571,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,897. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

