Rune Hits 1-Day Volume of $65,309.52 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00007015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $19,902.04 and approximately $65,309.52 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 3.9624034 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $40,907.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

