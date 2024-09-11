Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,451 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 310.5% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 95,652 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.