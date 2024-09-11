Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $67.21. Approximately 1,693,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,580,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Roku Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,729. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

