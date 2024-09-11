Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.