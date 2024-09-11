RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RMMZ opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

