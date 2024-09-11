Request (REQ) Trading 1% Lower This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Request has a market cap of $76.89 million and approximately $850,072.78 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10062917 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $662,333.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

