Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.08

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $9.64. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 19,073 shares trading hands.

Redeia Corporación Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

Redeia Corporación Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.2784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

