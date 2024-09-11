ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1.55 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00107865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011864 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

