Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.23

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 2465705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $764,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 42,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 726,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.