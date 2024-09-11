Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quipt Home Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quipt Home Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,490,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 180,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 742,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 84,182 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 699,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 102,065 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $117.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.