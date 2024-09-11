Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quipt Home Medical
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Quipt Home Medical Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $117.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.60.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quipt Home Medical
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.