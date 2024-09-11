QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.37 and last traded at $160.47. Approximately 1,166,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,232,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.85. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

