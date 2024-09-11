Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Hits $235.85 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $235.85 million and $25.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,365.16 or 0.04141447 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00042080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002305 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,311,272 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

