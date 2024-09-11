Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Issued By Wedbush

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.96) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a market cap of $977.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

