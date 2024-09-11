Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Issued By Zacks Research

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.60. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of HRB opened at $63.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $613,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at $56,332,168.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,902 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,162. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

