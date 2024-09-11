Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $36.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 79,823 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

