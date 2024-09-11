Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Zacks Research

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.62.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 405,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 217,276 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 150.0% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.