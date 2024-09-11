Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $116.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $91.67 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Raymond James by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

