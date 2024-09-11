Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Vestis Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:VSTS)

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vestis in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vestis’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vestis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Baird R W cut Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Vestis Price Performance

Vestis stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Vestis has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vestis by 1,958.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

