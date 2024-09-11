PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

PRTC opened at $19.70 on Monday. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

