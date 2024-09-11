Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.0487 on Top Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $245,682.22 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)

Buying and Selling Populous

