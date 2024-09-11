Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 3.1%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 17,181,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 38,952,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $97,800,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 33,311 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 359,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 147,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
