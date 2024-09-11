PlayDapp (PLA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.21 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $29.21 million and $3.85 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,810,482 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

