Pier Capital LLC Sells 56,589 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56,589 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Maximus worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Maximus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $93.97.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

