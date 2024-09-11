Pier Capital LLC Sells 32,748 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,748 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Hexcel worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,107,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hexcel by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $77.09.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

