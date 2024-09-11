Pier Capital LLC Purchases 32,211 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,211 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Rapid7 worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W downgraded Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.