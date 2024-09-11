Pier Capital LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GitLab worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in GitLab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GitLab by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 627,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $60,884.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,251. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Baird R W upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

