Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.60 ($33.63).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €20.11 ($22.10) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a fifty-two week high of €35.56 ($39.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.40.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €254.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

