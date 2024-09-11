Pier Capital LLC Buys 24,630 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities stock opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

