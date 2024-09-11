Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $162.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Shares of PSX opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,675,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 105.7% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

