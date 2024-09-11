Peter Tassiopoulos Buys 5,000 Shares of Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Stock

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Tassiopoulos bought 5,000 shares of Janone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $10,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Janone Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of Janone stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 344,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,862. Janone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Janone Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

