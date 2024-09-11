Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $954.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

