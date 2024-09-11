PayPal USD Trading 0% Lower This Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $841.47 million and $38.35 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000116 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 841,764,094 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 841,764,093.695807. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99979093 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $33,672,457.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.