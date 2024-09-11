PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $2,512.66 or 0.04361709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $477.22 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 189,925 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

